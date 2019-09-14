|
|
Deborah M. Lifrieri
Deborah M. "Debbie" Lifrieri, age 70, of Danbury, CT, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1949 in Carmel, New York.
Debbie was a longtime resident of Danbury. She graduated from Danbury High School in 1968, where she was voted "best dancer" and has been cutting up dance floors ever since. She enjoyed living life to the fullest, loved to travel and was her happiest on cruise vacations.
Despite her fun loving attitude, she was an extremely dedicated, hardworking, and loyal employee of the Danbury Board of Education, where she devoted the last 30 years.
She is survived by her father, her two loving children, her granddaughter; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Debbie's family meant the world to her and she will be deeply missed.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 17th at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT. A prayer service will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Debbie's life.
Published in News Times on Sept. 15, 2019