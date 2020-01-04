|
|
Deborah R. Osborne
Deborah R. Osborne, 68, of Brookfield, died at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born in Danbury on September 23, 1951, the beloved daughter of Alfrado "Ossie" and Beverly Jean (MacPherson) Osborne. She was a graduate of Danbury High School, class of 1969, and received her nursing degree from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church.
Deb was a devoted nurse specializing in cardiac care at Danbury Hospital. She retired after 38 years of providing exceptional loving care to her patients.
She was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball.
Deb will be remembered for her kind heart and devotion to her family and friends. She loved them dearly and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She will be missed more than words can say.
In addition to her parents, Ossie and Beverly, she is survived by her three brothers, Alfrado C. Osborne III and his wife, Sheila, Gary Osborne and his wife, Karen, and Dave Osborne and his wife, Kathy; her nieces and nephews, Jessie McHeffey and her husband, Brendan, Nicole Osborne and husband, Chris Cerbone, Kendra Bwinika and her husband, Danny, and Quinn Osborne; her great niece, Maddie, and great nephews, Adonai, and Noah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9th at 11:00am at St. Gregory the Great Church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening between the hours of 4:00-7:00pm at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Danbury/New Milford Hospital Foundation, please note in memo – Restricted to Cardiac Nursing, 24 Hospital Ave., Danbury, CT 06810; or to St. Gregory the Great Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Danbury Hospital Praxair Cancer Center and 11East Oncology floor for their kind and compassionate care.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 5, 2020