Delmar Smith Jr.
Delmar G. Smith Jr.
Delmar G. Smith Jr., 73, died July 11, 2020 in the care of CT Hospice in Brandford, CT.
Delmar was born on June 27, 1947 to Delmar and Eleanor Smith of Ridgfield, CT
Delmar has spent his life working in construction, driving dump trucks, hauling heavy machinery, and grading of private property. He enjoyed many hobbies that include spending time with his friends; assisting with their show horses and bringing them to the fairs in the tri state area, restoration of old Mac trucks, Int'l and US farm tractors and he had a passion to cook on the grill.
Delmar was a loving, caring, outgoing hardworking man and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Joyann Smith; daughters, Shelley; husband Eric Welsh; grandchildren, Nathan and Nicolas. Amanda, husband Blair Baker; grandchildren, Cayden, Breanna and Lydia. Kathleen, husband Steve Pollard. Son: Jon, wife Janet Byron and granddaughter Jeanette.
Funeral services will be in private at the convenience of family.

Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
