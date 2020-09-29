1/1
Delores C. (Lorie) Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores C. (Lorie) Dunn
Delores C. (Lorie) Dunn of New Milford, CT passed peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. Lorie was born in New York on March 12, 1936, to parents Ann (Bennetti) Bruggi and Louis Bruggi. She was passionate about her faith, her family, and her many friends that she made during her travels around the world. Lorie's career started in the fashion industry in Canada and New York and eventually lead to a career as a museum curator in several cities where she lived. She will be remembered by her infectious laugh, her big smile, and her red lipstick. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, John P. Dunn, Jr (Jack), her son J.P. Dunn, III (Lisa), and daughters Elizabeth Dunn (Mike) and Jude Dunn-Dupre (Matt), three grandchildren; Matt Dunn (Laura), Katie Dunn, and Quinn Preston. Lorie will be sadly missed by her sister, Alberta Scott, and her many extended family members. A memorial service in her honor will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church, Brookfield, CT or the New Milford Historical Society, New Milford, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved