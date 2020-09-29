Delores C. (Lorie) Dunn

Delores C. (Lorie) Dunn of New Milford, CT passed peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. Lorie was born in New York on March 12, 1936, to parents Ann (Bennetti) Bruggi and Louis Bruggi. She was passionate about her faith, her family, and her many friends that she made during her travels around the world. Lorie's career started in the fashion industry in Canada and New York and eventually lead to a career as a museum curator in several cities where she lived. She will be remembered by her infectious laugh, her big smile, and her red lipstick. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, John P. Dunn, Jr (Jack), her son J.P. Dunn, III (Lisa), and daughters Elizabeth Dunn (Mike) and Jude Dunn-Dupre (Matt), three grandchildren; Matt Dunn (Laura), Katie Dunn, and Quinn Preston. Lorie will be sadly missed by her sister, Alberta Scott, and her many extended family members. A memorial service in her honor will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church, Brookfield, CT or the New Milford Historical Society, New Milford, CT.



