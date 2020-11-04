1/1
Denise Tierney
Denise Alice Tierney
Denise Alice Tierney passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Denise was born on April 18, 1950 in Norwalk, CT to the late Alyce (Pironti) and Dennis Dominic Porcaro.
Denise was a graduate of Bethel High School. She worked in the Human Resources Department at TUV Rheinland of North America for many years. Denise loved animals and reading.
Denise is survived by her loving son Robert Tierney and her sister Diane Adams and her husband Greg Adams. She was predeceased by her parents Alyce (Pironti) Porcaro and Dennis Dominic Porcaro.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to DAWS (Danbury Animal Welfare Society, 147 Grassy Plain St., Bethel, CT 0680).
To light a candle in her memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.danburymemorial.com



Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
