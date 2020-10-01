1/1
Dennis J. LaJoie
Dennis J. LaJoie
Dennis J. LaJoie, 60, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was the husband of Karen (Lachut) LaJoie.
Besides his wife, survivors also include his mother, Helen (Marasco) LaJoie of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Danbury; his siblings: David Lajoie (Tracie) and Michele Chipman (John). His step-daughters: Lauren Kunz and Danielle Knoche. He was also the beloved grandfather of 3.
A Graveside Service will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury with the Rev. David Franklin, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church in Danbury.
For further information, or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com



Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Peter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
