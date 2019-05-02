Dennis S. Griffin

Dennis Stephen Griffin passed away suddenly due to an infection on April 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury surrounded by his family. He grew up in Trumbull with his sister and brothers.

Dennis is survived by his love Tabitha, his stepson Michael and his 10-year old son Hunter. He is also survived by his sister Joan Parmelee of Higganum, CT; his brother Patrick (Pam) of New Milford; his brother Edward (Laurie) of Trumbull; his brother Michael of Seymour and his brother Robert (Lisa) of Shelton, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Griffin.

Dennis will be remembered for his kind heart. He was a gentle giant and will forever be missed.

Services will be private Published in News Times on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary