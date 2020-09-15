Dennis Anthony Sega

Dennis Anthony Sega, of Bridgewater, CT, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in New York City at the age of 73.Born in New Milford Hospital in 1947 and proud to be a native son, Dennis Sega studied electronics before joining A. Sega & Son, his father's business. He then served his country for two military tours of duty in Vietnam. More recently, he worked for 23 years at Beatty Construction Co. in Sherman before retiring in 2011.

Extremely mechanically gifted, Denny restored a 1949 Ford F-1 pickup using original parts and was an avid member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, attending their Hershey Car Show annually. The pickup is still on the road and living in Pennsylvania with his longtime best friend. At one point in his life, Denny bowled enthusiastically as well as being an expert water-skier.

To capture the essence of Denny in one word, that word would be generous. Denny gave himself to everyone. He gave his heart, wisdom, insights, humor, understandings, and patience without reservation or hesitation. He shared his strength and knowledge. He was the best friend, brother, and uncle imaginable. He lived to help others. His generosity is one of the legacies he leaves to the world.

Denny was courageous and absolutely, unfailingly honest. He spent countless hours pondering the right thing to do in any given situation, and he followed his conscience wherever it led him, no matter the consequences. He had a phenomenal, memorable sense of humor. If Denny had a fault, it was extreme modesty. He was way too humble. He never praised himself.

Denny loved his country and held strong political (liberal) opinions. He loved to discuss the political landscape and engage anyone and everyone in debate about issues that he felt would create a better country and world.

Denny is survived by his sister, brother-in-law, nephews, and dear friends who will all deeply miss his warm companionship and constant willingness to help in any way he could be of service. He was a beautiful, giving soul. In the end, it was Denny's heart that failed him. As was typical, he endured his final trauma with incredible strength and courage.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



