Dennis James Szabo
Dennis James Szabo of Redding, CT passed away on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, at the age of 62. Dennis was born in Norwalk, CT on March 9, 1958 and baptized at the Hungarian Reformed Church. In the days of his youth, Dennis enjoyed playing pop warner football. After moving to Danbury with his family Dennis went through the Danbury school system and graduated from Henry Abbott Tech. in 1976. Upon graduation he joined up with his father in the house painting business.
Later when his father started in home building, Dennis assisted, along with the painting business for 30 years. Dennis liked Nascar, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing on his boat, and everything outdoors. Dennis would always be there if a friend needed anything.
Dennis loved his family very much. He is survived by his parents Lillian and John, brother Jim, and brother John and his wife Rosangela.
Dennis will be buried in Norwalk near his grandparents, Margaret and Steve Bolha, whom he adored. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 9, 2020.