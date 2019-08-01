|
|
Dr. Derek D. Dickinson
Dr. Derek D. Dickinson (80), passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by Maria (mother) and Fred (step-father), brothers Tony, Johnny, sister, Juanita. He is survived by wife Sheryl, children Steve (Shelly) and David, grandchildren Alexis, Tanner, and Ryleigh, brother Alex and sister Dolores.
Derek was born on December 11, 1938 in New York, New York. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in August, 1978, with a Ph.D. in Educational Administration.
Following his high school sports career at Danbury (CT) High School where Derek was the first basketball player to score 1000 points (he also held 8 school records), he entered the Marines and continued his playing career in both football and basketball. In 1963, he was named to the All Atlantic Fleet Team and All Marine Team. Derek's service record in the Marines was exemplary as he was awarded numerous medals, most particularly for his service to our country during the Thirteen Days of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. After his discharge from the Marines, Derek entered Ohio Northern University where he continued to tear up the nets, becoming the all-time career scoring leader with 1097 points. For 30 years, he was the career scoring leader until his record was broken. He also had 569 rebounds in his career and was named Outstanding Senior Athlete in 1967. For his efforts at Ohio Northern, he was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2005. He was also inducted into the Danbury High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008, and earned the City of Danbury Old Timers Sports Award in September 2003.
After graduating from Ohio Northern, he worked for 36 years at Bowling Green State University as the Director of Standards and Procedures and the Director of the Falcon Fieldhouse. Derek was also an Assistant Coach for the BGSU basketball team from 1968 to 1970, coaching under Bill Fitch and Bob Connibear. The 1968 Falcon Basketball team made the NCAA tournament. While at BGSU, he helped numerous war veterans get scholarships and jobs when they returned from war, allowing them the opportunity to better their lives.
There will be a memorial service with honor guard at the VFW Post 10097 George D. Thiesen Memorial Post, 17770 Pine Ridge Rd., Ft. Myers, FL on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in News Times on Aug. 3, 2019