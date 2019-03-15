Diamond Marmaras

Diamond Marmaras, beloved wife of Michael Marmaras, affectionately known as "Yiayia," passed away March 12, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family in Danbury, CT.

Born August 16, 1931 in New Haven, CT, Diamond was one of five children born to Evangeline and Theodore Apotria. She was raised in New Haven, where she was a fierce competitor on the varsity basketball team for Hill House High School.

Diamond fell in love with her sweetheart, Michael, on the dance floor at a church dance at St. Barbara's Church Hall in New Haven. After that first dance, Diamond and Michael were inseparable for seventy years.

Diamond was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian and a very active member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Her voice could be heard every Sunday from the choir loft singing church hymns.

She passionately enjoyed cooking gourmet meals for her family, but Yiayia's most requested meal from her grandchildren was her spaghetti with meat sauce and Greek salad. Diamond's beauty (inside and out) captivated a room and all those that were lucky enough to know her. She was ahead of her time with her commitment to a healthy lifestyle and fitness. Diamond also enjoyed fashion and home decorating.

In addition to her loving husband, Michael, Diamond is survived by their three children; Evangeline Uriyu (Jim), Rita Skelly (Wayne), Ted Marmaras (Sharon), six grandchildren; Adrienne, Donovan, Erin (Konstantine), Presbytera Meghan (Fr. Nikolas), Stephen, Jillian, and twelve great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 16th at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Danbury, CT, and the funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Officiating Fr. Nikolas Karloutsos. A private burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Danbury, CT 06811.

In Lieu of flowers, donations in Diamond's name can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital online at https://giving.mskcc.org/ or by mail to "Memorial Sloan Cancer Hospital, ATTN: Development Services, P.O. Box 27106 New York, NY 10087-7106". Donations may also be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church by mail to: 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT 06811" To light a candle in her memory or to send a condolence please visit www.danburymemorial.com