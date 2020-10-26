Diana DeFabritis

Diana Cavagna DeFabritis
Diana C. DeFabritis, 91, of Danbury, wife of the late Judge Louis A. DeFabritis, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 20th at Danbury Hospital. Diana was born in Waterbury Connecticut on October 1, 1929, daughter of the late Lewis Frank Cavagna and Susan (Testani) Cavagna.
Diana was a woman of many accomplishments. She graduated from Danbury public schools and in 1970, she graduated with honors from the Western Connecticut State University with a B.A. in Education. She designed and obtained a United States Patent for a device she had invented for use in the garment industry. Diana also was a licensed realtor and operated Dee Realty, while raising two children as a widow on her own. She continued with her strength and drive, operating the business into her 90th year.
As a child, she was raised and lovingly cared for by her many cousins who lived locally. Diana was a generous person who helped and cared for many of her family and friends throughout her life, including her late stepsister Sherry Lajoie.
In her leisure, Diana enjoyed many vacations and travels with her family. She was an avid golfer who also enjoyed competitive bowling and ballroom dancing. Diana and Louis attended the Presidential Inaugural Ball in 1969. She was an active member of many local clubs and organizations over the years.
She will be dearly missed by her two children, Donna DeFabritis, Paul DeFabritis and his wife Laurie, her granddaughter Claire and many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Thursday, October 29th between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
All current COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. Those planning to attend Mass must pre-register with the funeral home at 203-748-4833. All guests will be required to wear a mask.
Memorial Contributions in Diana's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society
.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com