Diane Seagriff

Diane Seagriff passed away on February 26, 2019 in Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Diane was a loving mother to her daughter, Kathleen, and wife to her husband of 49 years, Tom. She was born on February 18, 1945 in Stamford, CT and attended Stamford Schools and Stamford Catholic High School.

Diane's dream was to be a teacher and she graduated from Western Connecticut State College with both a B.S. and M.S. in elementary education. Diane moved to New Milford in 1973 and taught for 16 years at Huckleberry Hill and Whisconier School in Brookfield, retiring to raise her daughter, Kathleen. Later, she was assistant manager of Video World in New Milford and a library volunteer at Northville Elementary School.

Diane was predeceased by her father, Gene Amlicke, brother Tony, and mother, Katherine. She is survived by her husband Thomas of New Milford, daughter Kathleen of East Providence, RI, brother Peter of Stamford, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Greg Erling of New Jersey, and many cousins.

Diane was a loving, intelligent and caring person. She was an avid reader with a love of quilting, needlework, and bowling. Diane touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow in Center Cemetery in New Milford. Published in News Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary