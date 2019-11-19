|
Dianne Freeman Giovanetti
09/24/1946 - 11/15/2019Mrs. Dianne Giovanetti, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday evening November 15, 2019 at her home in Oxford Greens, Oxford, CT. She was the loving wife of David F. Giovanetti.
Dianne was born on September 24, 1946, in Holly Springs, MS, the daughter of George Hugh Freeman and Anne Dandridge. She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, David Giovanetti, and two daughters Georgia (and Scott McDermott) of West Hartford, CT and Angelina (and Michael McClain) of Oxford, CT. Dianne also leaves four beloved grandchildren, Dillon James, Matthew David, Lila Rose and Lucia Elizabeth. She is also survived by her step-father Lucien Leon Parks II of Southaven, MS, and siblings Patricia Freeman Caldwell of Franklin, TN, Kathleen Parks Greenway of Germantown, TN and Lucien Leon Parks III of Nashville, TN.
Dianne started high school in Senatobia MS and graduated from Oak Haven High School in Memphis, TN. She valued education and went on to attend and graduate from Memphis State with a degree in history and education. Dianne decided to change her path when she moved to New Orleans LA to be a flight attendant with Delta Airlines which allowed her to travel all around the world.
While in New Orleans, Dianne reconnected with a college friend, David Giovanetti, and he became her true and abiding love. The two were married at the Monastery of St. Clare in Memphis TN, and their wedding was the first ever at the Monastery. The young couple began their journey together to Columbus, SC, where she gave birth to their first daughter, Georgia Freeman. Then they moved to Cincinnati, OH where they completed their family with the birth of Angelina Elizabeth. The family's final corporate move with Union Carbide took David to New York, NY and landed them in their family home in Newtown CT where they raised the girls according to Dianne's value of love.
Dianne's final stop on her life's journey was to Oxford, CT where she spent the last nine years watching her grandchildren grow alongside beautiful flowers and gorgeous sunsets. With her husband David forever by her side, she continued her life's goals of fine-tuning her family, instilling her inherited values of love, forgiveness, education, and knowing that happiness is a choice.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Road (Rte. 67) Oxford, CT at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT. Department of Veterans Affairs. Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 20, 2019