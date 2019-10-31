|
Dolores L. Kager
Nov. 15, 1928 - Oct. 29, 2019 Dolores Lillian Sussmann Kager, 90, of Oxford, CT, has been taken by the angels to heaven, passing away peacefully at home on October 29th.
Born in Queens, NY, on November 15, 1928, she was the second daughter of the late Frank and Marie Sussmann. Growing up in New York, she enjoyed CYO dances and summer days at Rockaway Beach. After graduating from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, and before meeting and marrying her husband of 55 years, Robert William Kager, Dolores worked in the business world of Manhattan. She finished her career as a longtime employee of Danbury City Hall. She was an avid reader with many interests included traveling, real estate, gardening, and her Shelties. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Dolores loved sharing stories and being involved in the lives of her nine grandchildren.
She is survived by her four sons: Michael Kager and his wife Nora of Woodstock, Virginia, Robert Kager and his wife Patty of Kearneysville, West Virginia, Donald Kager and his wife Mary Bridget of Ridgefield, and Patrick Kager and his wife Catherine Clairmont of Concord, MA; and nine grandchildren: Samuel, Eve, Kyle, Kade, Ciaran, Desmond, Bridget, Marisa, and Adrian Kager and a great-grand-daughter, Elizabeth Kager.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9th, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New England Sheltie Rescue, 274 Colburn Rd., Canterbury, CT 06331. To send an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Nov. 1, 2019