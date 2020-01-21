The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
View Map
Dolores Turner Obituary
Dolores G. Turner
Dolores G. Turner of New Milford, CT, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in New Milford at the age of 89.
She was born January 17, 1931 in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late Irving and Grace Conboy. Dolores attended Yonkers High School. On January 29, 1950 she married Edmund G. Turner in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They have lived in New Milford for the past sixty years. Dolores helped her husband in their business, Turner's Upholstery, in New Milford. She loved spending summers at Lynn Deming Park and the camp ground. She was an accomplished seamstress; she loved sewing, plants, her pets and snowmobiling.
Dolores is survived by her husband Edmund, her son Edmund Turner Jr. and his wife Robin of Clarksville, TN, daughter Diana Gunther and her husband Rick of Tolland, CT, sister Charlotte Barnes of Advance, NC, grandchildren Blake, Leon, Roxann (Paul), Kelly (Brandon), and Lindsay (Mike), great-grandchildren Annlee, Dane, Emersen, Marissa, Brock and Knox. She was predeceased by her daughter Dorothy Grinnell December 12, 2018, and two brothers Billy and Frank Conboy.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a service starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will be private.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, aides and staff at Candlewood Valley Health Care for all the amazing care they gave Dolores.
Published in News Times on Jan. 22, 2020
