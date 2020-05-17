Domenica Mazzoli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Domenica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Domenica Mazzoli
Domenica "Medi" Mazzoli, passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 94 years old. Medi was born in Italy and immigrated to the U.S. in 1949. She earned a teaching degree, but her true passion was sewing. She fulfilled her dream and spent many years working as a dressmaker and seamstress. Medi was known and loved for her cooking and baking skills and many received the benefit of her love for baking bread and Christmas cookies, homemade pesto and cappelletti. She also had an immense love for gardening and continued to enjoy working the land until just a few years ago. Medi was predeceased by her loving husband, Americo "Mac" Mazzoli, her mother Francesca, her brother Franco and her dear cousin Bessie. She is survived by her daughter Roberta and her husband Peter, two sisters and a brother in Italy, many nieces and nephews and dear friends. The family expresses deep appreciation for those who cared for Medi in her home and at the facilities where she spent her final months. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Regional Hospice or the American Heart Association.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved