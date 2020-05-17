Domenica Mazzoli
Domenica "Medi" Mazzoli, passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 94 years old. Medi was born in Italy and immigrated to the U.S. in 1949. She earned a teaching degree, but her true passion was sewing. She fulfilled her dream and spent many years working as a dressmaker and seamstress. Medi was known and loved for her cooking and baking skills and many received the benefit of her love for baking bread and Christmas cookies, homemade pesto and cappelletti. She also had an immense love for gardening and continued to enjoy working the land until just a few years ago. Medi was predeceased by her loving husband, Americo "Mac" Mazzoli, her mother Francesca, her brother Franco and her dear cousin Bessie. She is survived by her daughter Roberta and her husband Peter, two sisters and a brother in Italy, many nieces and nephews and dear friends. The family expresses deep appreciation for those who cared for Medi in her home and at the facilities where she spent her final months. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Regional Hospice or the American Heart Association.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 17, 2020.