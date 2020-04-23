Home

1951 - 2020
Domingos Henriques, 69, of Waterbury and formerly Danbury passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Danbury Hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was born on March 11, 1951 in Lousa, Portugal and moved to the US in 1967 with his mother. He was a hard-working man skilled in carpentry and many aspects of construction. He owned Henriques Construction in the 80's and 90's and was later a member of Laborer's Union Local 675.
Domingos is survived by his mother Maria D. Carvalho and his brother Joaquim Henriques. He was predeceased by his father Serafim Carvalho, his brother Jose Henriques, and his sister Felicia Santa. He also raised and is survived by his 3 children and is survived by his nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus situation, a memorial will not be held at this time. However, you may contact his brother Joaquim for condolences and future plans.
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2020
