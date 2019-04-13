Donald Eberhardt, Sr.

Donald Eberhardt Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Gilbert, SC formerly of Brookfield, CT.

Born in Norwalk, CT, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ola Eberhardt of Wilton, CT. He graduated from Henry Abbott Tech as a machinist in Danbury, CT. Don was a volunteer firefighter with Brookfield Volunteer Fire Dept., Candlewood Company in Brookfield, CT for many years. He worked in the asphalt-paving industry, including A&J Paving in Brookfield as well as being employed 33 years at Hoffman Fuel Co. in Danbury until his retirement and moving to Gilbert, SC. Don also enjoyed spending his time gardening or on Lake Murray with his friends.

He leaves behind a son, Donald Eberhardt, Jr. of Gilbert; daughters, Michele Eberhardt of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Karen C. Eberhardt and his friend and former wife Sandra (Veno) Eberhardt of Charleston, SC; sisters, Barbara Failla (Louis) of India Atlantic, FL, Shirley Agoes (Edward) of Putney, VT, and Gail Bernauer (Paul) of Brookfield, CT; brother, Anthony F. Eberhardt (Leslie) of Wilton, CT; grandsons, Devon Ohrt of Brooklyn, NY and Eric Ohrt of Denver, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Along with his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Glen A. Eberhardt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Lutheran Hospice: Lutheran Homes of SC, Chapin, SC or Brookfield Volunteer Fire Dept., Candlewood Company of Brookfield, CT.

Gilbert, SC - Visitation for Donald Eberhardt, Sr., 78, will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel.

Danbury/Norwalk, CT – Visitation will be held at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St. Danbury and Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk, CT at a future date. For complete obituary and funeral information, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary