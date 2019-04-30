The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Donald Eberhardt Sr.

Donald Eberhardt Sr. Obituary
Donald Eberhardt, Sr.
Donald Eberhardt, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Gilbert, SC, formerly of Brookfield, CT.
He leaves behind a son, Donald Eberhardt, Jr.; daughters, Michele Eberhardt and Karen C. Eberhardt; and his friend and former wife Sandra (Veno) Eberhardt; sisters, Barbara Failla (Louis), Shirley Agoes (Edward) and Gail Bernauer (Paul); brother, Anthony F. Eberhardt (Leslie); grandsons, Devon Ohrt and Eric Ohrt; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Ave., Norwalk, CT.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Lutheran Hospice: Lutheran Homes of SC, Chapin, SC or Brookfield Volunteer Fire Dept., Candlewood Company of Brookfield, CT.
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2019
