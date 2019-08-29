|
Dr. Donald Gordon, MD
Dr. Donald Gary Gordon, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 64. Don was born to Leo and Fryda Gordon on June 15, 1955 in Schenectady, NY.
Don earned his Bachelor of Science from American University in 1977, and a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the Emory School of Medicine in 1981. He completed his Residency in Internal Medicine at Emory Hospital in 1984 and his Gastroenterology Hepatology Fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in 1986.
Don was a gastroenterologist in private practices in Danbury and Newtown, Connecticut for over 30 years. He was a dedicated physician who had an outstanding reputation for exceptional care. He was a compassionate man, who was committed to ensuring the health and well-being of his patients.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Janine Gordon; his daughter, Arielle, and her husband Matthew; his sons, Douglas and Jeremy; his grandson, James; his parents, Leo and Fryda; mother-in-law, Emily; two brothers, Jerry and Steven, and many other family members, dear friends, and colleagues.
Don cared deeply for his family and friends, who will miss his generosity, sense of humor, and vibrant personality. He enjoyed spending summers at the shore in Avalon, New Jersey. His hobbies included fishing, scuba diving, and watching boxing matches. He was an avid gardener, collector of sports memorabilia, and fan of his favorite team, the New York Yankees.
For those who wish to honor his memory, charitable contributions may be made to Kevin's Community Center: http://www.kevinscommunitycenter.org/#donate.
Published in News Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2019