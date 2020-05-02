Donald Hall Hulme
Donald Hall Hulme 83, of Southbury, CT passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Bethel Health Care Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Carolyn Bogart Finch-Hulme and devoted children and grandchildren. Donald (Don) was born June 7, 1936, in New Rochelle, New York the son of Professor Dr. Harold Hulme and Harriet Robinson Hall Hulme. He grew up in Larchmont, NY and graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 1954, attended Lafayette College, and was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon and graduated with a degree in Business. After graduation, he was a Naval Officer with three years of sea duty. Don worked for Alfred Politz Research and was a pioneer in the early days of Market Research. He then worked for Young and Rubicam (Y&R), Richardson Vicks and retired from Boehringer Ingelheim in Danbury, CT. Don returned to the work world and was employed by Pitney Bowes at Cartus in Danbury, CT. Don enjoyed his boats, skiing, ice skiing & hockey, and living on Candlewood Lake. Don was also a fireman for the Brookfield Vol. Fire Dept. Candlewood Company. Don was predeceased by his older brother, Derick Hulme and daughter Wendy Hulme and is survived by his wife Carolyn Bogart Finch-Hulme, daughter Allison Hulme and sister-in-law Elenore Hulme and nephews Derick Hulme (Diana) and Robin Hulme (Eileen). He is also survived by stepchildren David Finch (Rachel) and Martha Ferrante (Enrico) and nine grandchildren; Jacob Pedroza, Alexandra Pedroza, Ian Pedroza, Jasper Pedroza, George(Geo) Messier, Nicholas Hulme and Valerie Ferrante, Aiden Ferrante and Alec Ferrante. A Memorial service will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-donald-hulme or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.CarpinoCares.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 2, 2020.