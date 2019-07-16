Donald J. Giarratano

Donald Joseph Giarratano, dies at 72. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Donald Joseph Giarratano, 72, an exemplary man, husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Surrounded by his family, Don, "Donnie G", "Duff", "Mr. G"—just a few of the names he was called by loved ones—passed away on Sunday (July 14, 2019) in Danbury, Connecticut, after a long battle with cancer. To all who knew him, Don was a source of strength and courage, kindness and laughter, love and devotion. And while his physical presence will be missed, his memory, spirit and lust for life will remain with us forever.

From his birth in Danbury on March 31, 1947, to his death on Sunday, Don nourished people around him with love, story-telling, music and his overall joie de vivre. He loved hunting, fishing, hearing live music, sports, and the occasional poker game. Don was born to Samuel and Helen (Rau) Giarratano and was the younger of two children. He was a graduate of Danbury High School, where he excelled at football and other athletics.

Don worked as a vocational instructor for the State of Connecticut, and throughout those 25 years he played the drums in a band called The Sound Environment, usually playing four events each weekend. Following his retirement from the State of Connecticut, Don started his own landscaping business, which he oversaw for a number of years.

On July 23, 1989, he married Ann Frattalone. Together, they enjoyed a beautiful life in Bridgewater, Connecticut, and became deeply immersed in the community. Don was an honorary volunteer fireman and was devoted to everything Bridgewater, including working at the annual Bridgewater Fair, participating in tractor parades, and early morning coffee and conversation at the Bridgewater Bistro. His greatest love, after Ann, was attending antique car shows with his 1950 Willys-Overland Jeepster.

Don leaves his loving and devoted wife, Ann, who provided him with immense pleasure in his life, and who gave selflessly of herself to comfort Don in his final days; his daughters Donna Slavick and AnnMari Shannahan Alfaro and her husband, Carlos; and his grieving sibling, Michael Giarratano and his wife, Valerie of Newtown; and grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Bridgewater Congratational Church, Bridgewater, CT with the Rev. Peter Hammond, Pastor, officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Dept., 100 Main St. S., Bridgewater, CT 06752.

To express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on July 17, 2019