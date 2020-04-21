|
|
Donald Joseph Shail
Don was born in Bethel to Margaret Lynch Shail and Edward Shail in September of 1934. He attended Bethel Schools, graduating from Bethel High in 1952. Don went into the Air Force and served as a mechanic, partially during the Korean War. He worked at the Barden Corporation in Danbury for over 40 years and was proud of his work on a patent for the "T-Cage" for Barden ball bearings. Upon "retirement," Don kept himself busy with his garden and home improvement projects, a part-time job at Wetmore's, his service to the Fire Dept., and his complete devotion to his wife, his children and grandchildren.
In 1963, Don married his beloved wife of over 50 years, Sally L. Dale. Together they made their home in Bridgewater from 1970 until the present in the house that Don built himself. Don was well known around Bridgewater for his extensive community service to the town he loved. In 2001, he was awarded a Public Service award from the Connecticut Secretary of State in recognition of 25 years of service to the Town of Bridgewater. He was a longtime member and former Chairman of the Board of Finance, a Little League Coach to many youngsters in town, and a 50-year member of the Bridgewater Fire Department. Don also volunteered for many years with the Danbury Police Athletic League. Don has served as the Treasurer of the BFD for as long as anyone can remember, and he has been Chairman of the Bridgewater Fair at least 9 times. The Fire Department recognized his dedication with the inaugural Lillis Award for his longtime service to the Bridgewater Country Fair in 2019.
Don was best known for his quick wit and playful sense of humor, his exceptional work ethic, his love of sports, and his willingness to help any and all. His godson, Pat, remembered him as someone who would "give you the last nickel in his pocket, the shirt off his back, and then come over and mow your lawn." Don had a kind and genuine spirit, was humble, and a man of the highest integrity.
Don was predeceased by his loving wife, Sally, in 2013, and his brother, Edward, in 1988. He is survived by his children and their spouses: his daughter Keli, and Tom Green, of Enfield, NH, and his son Scott, and Laura Shail also of Bridgewater. He was "Poppy" to his three adoring grandchildren, Austin, Megan (husband Geoffrey), and Riley. He leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews, friends from every aspect of his life, and his dear friend, Marion Smith.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 20th, at the Bridgewater Center Cemetery. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life for Don once social gathering is permitted. Donations in memory of Don can be made to the Bridgewater Fire Dept, P.O. Box 9, Bridgewater, CT 06752. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Apr. 22, 2020