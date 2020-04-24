|
Donald J. LaJoie
Donald J. LaJoie, 83, of Singer Island, FL and Danbury, CT passed on April 24, 2020. Born April 17, 1937 to William and Bernadette (Bouchard) LaJoie. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Marasco) LaJoie who was at his side.
He went to Danbury High School and was also a member of St. Joseph's Church in Danbury. He served in the Army for 2 years and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Donald owned and operated Omaha Beef Co., Inc., until his retirement. He enjoyed his retirement, doing what he loved best, playing golf. Luck was always with him, having 5 holes-in-one, and playing Seminole Golf Course in Jupiter, FL was the highlight of his life. Donald belonged to The Preserve at Ironhorse in West Palm, Richter Park in Danbury and Candlewood Valley CC in New Milford. He was also a former member of Ridgewood Country CC, Danbury.
Survivors are Helen, his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, his sons, David (Tracie) of Danbury, Dennis (Karen) of Bethel and daughter, Michele Chipman (John) of Sandy Hook. His grandchildren, David, Danielle and Douglas LaJoie, Lauren Kunz and Danielle Knoche (John), Jordan and Meghan Chipman, and 3 great-grandchildren. Sisters, Betty Dumas, of AZ, Flo Negri, of Danbury, Irene Fuller, of TN and Terry Boulais (John), of TN. Brother-in-law, Richard Marasco, of Bethel and sisters-in-law, Sharon Randazzo (Randy) of NY and Bettylou Johnson of FL. Many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter, Denise LaJoie. Sister, Rita Kaplanis and brothers, Ralph and George.
Helen would like to thank Susan Taylor and all from Trust Bridge Cancer Center. Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to:
Trust Bridge Cancer Center, 12305 Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Apr. 25, 2020