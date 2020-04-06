|
Donald P. Owens
Donald P. Owens, 69, of Danbury, husband of Mary Ellen "Mel" (nee Nugent) Owens, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.
Mr. Owens was born in Yonkers, New York, June 6, 1950, a son of the late Thomas W. and Marjorie (nee Merkle) Owens. He attended Yonkers schools, Westchester Community College and the University of West Virginia.
A radio technician, Mr. Owens was first employed by the Motorola Corporation and Electronic Service Solutions of Elmsford, NY for the past forty years. He also owned and operated his own business in Yonkers in the interval between Motorola and Electronic Service Solutions.
An area resident since 1985 coming from Yonkers, Mr. Owens enjoyed riding motorcycle, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, an advocate of animal rights and was a Jack of All Trades.
He was a member of St. James' Episcopal Church of Danbury.
In addition to his wife Mary Ellen of forty years, Mr. Owens is survived by three sons, Kenneth P. Owens, Daniel T. Owens and Matthew W. Owens; a brother Thomas W. Owens, Jr. and his wife Betty-Jo and a niece, Melissa A. Berg and her husband Brian.
A private graveside funeral ceremony will take place in Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
Due to the health crisis emergency, there will be a Memorial Service for friends and family planned in the future when conditions improve and gatherings are once again permitted.
To send condolences to the family, please send to www.jowdykanefuneral home.net or to [email protected]
Contributions in Mr. Owens' memory may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. www.aspca.org/donate.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 7, 2020