Donna A. Bielaczyc
Donna A. Bielaczyc (DiOrio) passed away on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a resident of Danbury, CT for over 50 years.
Donna was born in Norwalk, CT and was a graduate of Bethel High School and Western Connecticut State University. She started her career as an elementary school teacher, but found her true calling as a children's librarian, most of that time spent at the Mark Twain Library in Redding, CT. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzler, needle-work crafter, and quiet artist, but her true loves were her grandchildren: Sam, Maggie, Timothy and Matthew Bielaczyc, and Isabel Walsh.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years John Bielaczyc, son Peter Bielaczyc (wife Shannon Twomey) of Marlborough, CT, daughter Nora Walsh (husband Charles Walsh) of Westwood, MA, and her grand-kitties Figgy, Travis and Biscuit.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Donna's memory, the family asks that you donate a book to a child in need, make a donation to your own town library, or simply curl up on the sofa and read your favorite story.
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
