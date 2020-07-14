Donna Grammatico

Donna Grammatico of New Milford, CT, widow of the late Alfred Grammatico, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 with her family at her side in New Milford, CT, at the age of 83. She was born February 10, 1937 in Huntington, West Virginia daughter of the late James and Frances (McCormick) Irving. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1955. She moved to New Milford in 1966 and helped her husband run his business Al's Septic for 34 years. Donna was a dedicated member of her church choir at Our Lady of the Lakes in New Milford, she volunteered every week at the Thrift Mart, she loved to sing and play the piano. She was a beautiful soul and a good friend to many. She was a strong woman who fought bravely until the end. She will be greatly missed. Donna is survived by her sons Nicholas Grammatico and his wife Susan and Timothy Greene; daughter Julie Hartmann and her husband Martin; grandchildren Andrew and Jack Hartmann, Hope and Abigail Greene, George, James and Christopher Greene. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery in Newtown, CT. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask. Contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



