1/
Donna Grammatico
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Grammatico
Donna Grammatico of New Milford, CT, widow of the late Alfred Grammatico, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 with her family at her side in New Milford, CT, at the age of 83. She was born February 10, 1937 in Huntington, West Virginia daughter of the late James and Frances (McCormick) Irving. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1955. She moved to New Milford in 1966 and helped her husband run his business Al's Septic for 34 years. Donna was a dedicated member of her church choir at Our Lady of the Lakes in New Milford, she volunteered every week at the Thrift Mart, she loved to sing and play the piano. She was a beautiful soul and a good friend to many. She was a strong woman who fought bravely until the end. She will be greatly missed. Donna is survived by her sons Nicholas Grammatico and his wife Susan and Timothy Greene; daughter Julie Hartmann and her husband Martin; grandchildren Andrew and Jack Hartmann, Hope and Abigail Greene, George, James and Christopher Greene. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery in Newtown, CT. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask. Contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lillis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved