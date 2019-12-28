|
|
Donna L. Saunders
Jul. 31, 1961 - Dec. 25, 2019
Donna Lee Reilling Saunders, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on December 25, 2019. She has officially become a beautiful Christmas Angel! She was born on July 31, 1961, to the late Robert and Sonia Reilling. Donna was predeceased by the love of her life, Tommy Saunders, to whom she was married for over 38 years before his death. They were reunited in Heaven on Christmas Day, and we are sure Tommy was jumping up and down with joy, drum sticks in hand!
Donna is survived by her children: Jason, Dawn, Jennifer and husband Lloyd, Michael, Ryan and wife Marquitta; grandchildren Samantha, Mathew, Rykeese, Mikey, Rysaiah, Bella and Sophia; and brothers Bobby and wife Cheryl, and Tommy. Donna was proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Sonia, and her beloved husband Tommy.
Calling hours will be held at the Green Funeral Home in Danbury on Friday January 3, 2020, between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. A Mass will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bethel CT.
Published in News Times on Dec. 29, 2019