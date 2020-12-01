1/1
Donna M. Lizza
1956 - 2020
Donna Lancaster Lizza
Donna (Lancaster) Lizza, 64, of Ridgefield, died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Danbury Hospital.
She was born on April 28, 1956, the daughter of Frank and Bunny (Bedini) Lancaster, formerly of Ridgefield and now residing at Maplewood of Newtown.
Donna attended Ridgefield schools and graduated from Ridgefield High School with the Class of 1974. While attending Ridgefield High School, she was active in sports, cheerleading and was a member of the National Honor Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was employed as a secretary with the former Benrus Corporation of Ridgefield and Richardson-Vicks of Wilton. Following her marriage and the birth of her daughter Kimberly, Donna was then employed with the Village Bank of Ridgefield and the Savings Bank of Danbury as a loan representative for twenty-five years. The last five years, Donna was a resident of Laurel Ridge where she made numerous friends and was elected president of the Resident's Council.
In addition to her daughter Kimberly, her husband Daniel Jimenez and her parents, Frank and Bunny, she is survived by a brother Frank Lancaster Jr. and his wife Ann; two grandchildren, Elena and David as well as eight nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by a brother, Steven Lancaster. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, there will be no calling hours. All are invited to join the family for a graveside service on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Dorothy Day Hospitality House of Danbury, Loaves & Fishes of New Milford, Meals on Wheels or Ridgefield or the Ridgefield Food Bank.



Published in Danbury News Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
12:30 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
