Donna Marie Larsen
Donna Marie Larsen passed away September 25, 2020 at the young age of 57 battling a long illness. Donna was born Dec. 12, 1962. Donna was born in NYC, moved to Danbury, CT, and her final destination was Florida. Donna loved life and family. Family was very important to her. She loved taking walks by the river and power walking 5 miles a day with friends. Hiking in the woods or sitting by the water was her quiet time.
Donna had a strong work ethic and high expectations of those around her. She was an inspiration to everyone she was close to. She was spiritual and aspired to live and not give up. Donna was a fighter in life and love. She wanted everyone to be happy and safe. She knew God had a plan for her journey and would handle any challenges that came her way. We will miss you, your smile, your laughter. May God finish your journey to rest in peace. May God lift you up in his arms keeping you safe and warm.
Donna is survived by her Mother along with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She had a total of 10 nieces and nephews. Services will be in Florida at the convenience of the family.

Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
