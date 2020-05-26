Donald S. Hammond
Donald Shove Hammond, age 79, of Lebanon, TN passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Donald was born on July 2, 1940, in Norwalk, CT to the late Louis Joseph Hammond and Barbara Griswold Hammond.
Mr. Hammond graduated from Norwalk High School in 1958. After High School, Mr. Hammond served with the United States Navy. Following being discharged from the service, Don went on to Marry Lonna Rotermund Hammond on October 30, 1964. Mr. Hammond worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company for over 25 years, starting as a Frame-man and became a manager in computer programing before retiring. After retiring from the telephone company, he worked for a period as a Police Dispatcher for the Bethel Police Department.
Don loved being a Volunteer Firefighter with the Bethel Department. He served as President of the Department and was an Ambulance Lieutenant for several years. In addition, he was a retired member of the Fairfield County Fire Chiefs and was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers both in Bethel, CT and Lebanon, TN.
Mr. Hammond is predeceased by his parents Louis and Barbara Hammond along with his brother Richard Hammond. Donald Hammond is survived by his loving wife Lonna Hammond, his children, Lorinda (Gary) Arconti, Candace (Robert) Clark, Cherra (Dave) Engstrand and Wayne (Janna) Hammond. Donald also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside burial will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery Old Lantern Road Bethel, CT 06801. All social distancing precautions must be observed.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Hammond family.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 26, 2020.