Dora Meddaugh Ruiz
Dora Meddaugh Ruiz, 70, a longtime resident of New Milford, CT died November 7, 2019. "Dodie" was the widow of Mario Ruiz.
She was born in New Milford Hospital on June 4, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace Meddaugh of Roxbury, CT.
Dodie grew up in Roxbury and graduated from Washington High School and Western Connecticut State in Danbury. She worked in the home decor business for many years. Dodie had many and varied interests. First and foremost was her love of animals and the pets she cared for over several years. She especially had a unique gift in working with birds. Dodie enjoyed all kinds of music and liked playing her dulcimer. As often as possible she rode her bicycle and went for long walks. Dodie was a prolific reader and relished discussing books and current events with others. But most of all she loved life and had the spirit of a real fighter.
She is survived by her loving cousins and many good and loyal friends. There will be a remembrance of her life on Saturday November 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Center Cemetery, Rt. 67, Roxbury. Friends are welcome to join the family and share memories of Dodie.
Published in News Times on Nov. 15, 2019