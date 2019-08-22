|
Doreen J. Polvere
8/16/1936 - 8/18/2019 Southbury – Doreen J. (Norton) Polvere; 83; of Southbury, Shelton and most recently a resident of The Village at East Farms in Waterbury, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John V. Polvere Sr. for 63 years.
Doreen was born on August 16, 1936 in Birmingham, England. She was a daughter to the late Charles Robert and Evelyn (Hughes) Norton.
Doreen worked for the State of Connecticut as a switchboard operator at the former Laurel Heights Hospital in Shelton but is most fondly remembered for her many years of service at the Danbury Department of Motor Vehicles until her retirement in 1995.
Doreen had a good hearty laugh and a feisty spirit. She loved to take pictures and was a member of the Southbury Senior Center photography program. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling in her earlier days, shopping, casino excursions, and hand knitting beautiful sweaters with expertise skill for her family. Her homemade pies were unforgettable; although many tried, no one could replicate them.
She took great pride in her family and enjoyed spending time and creating memories with all of them. She will be missed and remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Left to cherish a lifetime of special memories are her five children, Patti Jennings, Jackie Williams and her husband Ken, Suzanne Dorman and her husband Don, John Polvere Jr. and his wife Hannah, Rick Polvere and his wife Kim. She also leaves seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister Evelyn Charlesworth, many loved ones in England and several nieces and nephews.
A service to honor Doreen's life will be held Monday, August 26, at 9 a.m. at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main St North, Southbury. Burial will follow the service at Southford Cemetery, Hawley Road, Oxford. Calling hours will be Sunday, Aug 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Online condolences can be placed at www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 23, 2019