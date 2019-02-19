Doris A. Morgan

Doris Gomoll Morgan, age 98, wife of George Morgan (deceased), passed away on February 16, 2019, at the Regional Hospice Center surrounded by her children: Linda Harrison of Woodbury, CT; and Kevin Morgan and his wife, Pat (Alhage), of Lewes, DE, formerly of Danbury, CT.

In addition to her children, Doris is survived by her four grandchildren: Justin Morgan and his wife, Crystal (Schewe); Jessica Melendez; Josh Morgan and his wife, Lorena (Crespo); Mark Harrison and his wife, Kate (Margaitis). Her three great-grandsons: Benjamin and Nolan Harrison, and Joaquin Morgan. She is also survived by three nieces: Elaine Fisher and her husband, Peter; Jeanette Petroski and her husband, Gary; and Nancy Gomoll. Many great-nieces and great-great-nieces and nephews also survive.

The family wants to thank Dr. Martin Williams and his staff for 30 years of kindness and skill, and the entire staff of Danbury Regional Hospice for their care and compassion. Each day the entire Hospice staff and volunteers treated Doris with dignity, respect, and compassion. They laughed with her; they cried with her; they treated her like a second family. At Hospice Doris was safe; she was comfortable.

The family feels blessed knowing that Doris was welcomed with open arms from everyone involved in the Regional Hospice Care Center.

Calling hours will be from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT. A Prayer Service conducted by the Rev. Iris Peterson will be at 2 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS), 147 Grassy Plain Street, Bethel, CT 06801 or Regional Hospice Care Center, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810