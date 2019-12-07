|
Doris C. Tyransky
Doris C. Tyransky, 73 of 31 Shamrock Drive, Brookfield, CT passed away on Thursday, December 5, at her home. She was the wife of Jack Tyransky.
Born in Baltimore Maryland, daughter of the late Leroy and Anna Jacquette, she graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore. Her family moved to Danbury in 1972 and then to Brookfield in 1977. Doris worked as a nurse at Danbury Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 2002.
Doris had a lifetime interest in painting, gardening, the outdoors and traveling with family and friends. Her greatest passion was the love of her family and she especially enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren.
She selflessly volunteered her time serving on the Brookfield Parks and Recreation Committee and the Interfaith Aids Ministry.
In addition to her husband of 52 years survivors include her daughters Kerri Eannarino and Donna Lewis, her son-in-law Brett Eannarino, her grandchildren Brooke, Kent, Jack, Max and Grace and her sister Anne Roche.
Her faith in God, love of life and love of family shined through her courage during significant continuous health challenges. She met these challenges with dignity, great inner strength and without complaint. We learned so much from her and will miss her dearly.
Friends may call Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 163 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield, CT with the Rev. George F. O'Neill, Pastor, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Danbury Hospital Development Fund, c/o Western CT Health Network Foundation, 24 Hospital Ave., Danbury, CT 06810.
The family is especially thankful and grateful for the Danbury Hospital Pulmonary Rehab Center staff and the Doctors, Nurses and patient care staff on the Progressive Care Unit on 10 East.
Published in News Times on Dec. 8, 2019