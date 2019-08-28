|
Doris E. Reimer
Doris E. Reimer of New Milford, CT, passed away Monday August 26, 2019 in Danbury at the age of 77.
Doris was born July 5, 1942 in Kent, CT, daughter of the late Clinton and Katherene (Wheeler) Seger. She graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1960. A lifelong resident of Litchfield County, Doris loved entertaining her extended family at picnics and holiday dinners. She took special joy in Christmas and Thanksgiving. Doris worked at Kimberly Clark in New Milford for 27 years and later worked at Elderly Housing Management and Tia's Country Day Care, both in New Milford. Some of her favorite hobbies include country music, NASCAR, gardening, and travel.
She is survived by her children Michael Gangell of New Milford, CT, Theresa Gangell of Torrington, CT, Lisa Lundberg (Donald) of New Preston, CT, Tina Reimer and Michelle Reimer of Broomfield, CO; brothers Kenny Seger of New Milford, CT and Ronnie Seger of Aiken, SC; grandchildren Melissa, Tyler, Amanda and Laura Gangell and Sara Pokrywka, great-granddaughter Gianna; and her longtime companion Gary Murphy of New Milford. She was predeceased by her brothers Bubby, Bobby, Joe, Jack and Dennis Seger and sister Susan Hogan and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00.p.m. Funeral service and interment will be private.
Contributions in Doris's memory may be made to an animal shelter of your choice or the American Red Cross.
Published in News Times on Aug. 29, 2019