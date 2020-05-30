Doris Hamad
Doris Maxine Hamed was born on October 25, 1926, in Fayette County, Iowa, to Sam and Sheriffa Hamed, the 7th of eight children. She passed away on May 9th, 2020 at the age of 93. She was married to Hamad Hamad who predeceased her in 1975. Doris who spent most of her life in Danbury, CT, is the mother of three children, Linda, Charles (Joan) and Sam (Bernadette), grandmother to Charles (Joanne), Jennifer, Daniel (Kari), Hannah and Sam, and great-grandmother to Joshua, Mya, Amina, Caleb, William, and Emily. Adam Hamad, her loving grandson, predeceased her in 2004. She is also survived by her brother Bob (Kay) and many nieces and nephews.
Doris moved from Southbury, CT to Michigan in 2013 where she lived until the time of her passing. She was able to live in a senior independent community and enjoy the companionship of many people who always described her as warm, loving, and outgoing. Though her health failed over time, she continued to reach out and remain connected to family and friends. Doris was a good example of living life as an optimist. We will forever be grateful for the old world values she represented and by which she lived.
Mom, "Sitty", "Sitty-Buddy," sister, aunt, friend - you were always dearly loved and will be missed by many. Burial was in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury, CT.

Published in Danbury News Times on May 30, 2020.
