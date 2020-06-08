Doris Rita Piecuch

Doris Rita Piecuch, a beautiful, loving, and generous woman, passed away on May 22, 2020. Doris was born May 29, 1925 in the Bronx, NY to Louisa and Joseph Agnelli. Doris enjoyed watching Yankee games, the Game Show Network, crossword puzzles, and sewing. Doris was passionate about cooking. Her greatest source of happiness was her family.

Doris married Stanley Bernard Piecuch in 1951, and they were devoted parents to their three children. On the weekends they enjoyed spending time at their lake house in New Milford. Doris was a very caring person who was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. Doris had strong faith and prayed the rosary every night.

Mrs. Piecuch is survived by her daughter, Cathy Hackett and husband, Tom, daughter-in-law, Dr. Ramona Yubontoy-Piecuch, son, Tom Piecuch and wife, Rozanne. She also leaves eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, her son, Dr. Steven Piecuch, and two grandchildren.

Doris will never be forgotten and will be in our hearts forever.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.



