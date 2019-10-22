|
|
Doris T. Altobelli
Doris T. Altobelli (Moreau) of Bethel, CT, passed away at home Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 73.
She was born November 2, 1945 in St. Albans, VT, daughter of the late Alcide and Jeanette (Nichols) Moreau. She graduated New Milford High School in 1964. On January 22, 1966 she married Lawrence Altobelli in Washington, CT. They lived in New Milford, CT most of their lives. Lawrence predeceased Doris July 13, 2013. Doris worked at Kimberly Clark in New Milford for many years. She loved the outdoors and camping trips to Vermont and Maine with her family.
Doris is survived by daughters Debra Lauzon and her husband William of Fort Covington, NY, Tina Colombo and her husband Ted of Bethel, CT, Cheryl Kouloganes of Woodbury, CT; sons Jason Altobelli of New Milford, CT, Brooks Altobelli and his wife Patti of Bangor, ME; brothers Phillip Moreau of FL, Roland Moreau of AZ, Arthur Moreau of CA, David Moreau of NY, John Moreau of PA; sisters Polly Beaudoin of, CT, Theresa Moreau of, MA, Barbara DeBisschop of, CT, Elizabeth Moreau of, NV; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers Steven and Donald.
Calling hours will take place on Friday October 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery in New Milford, CT.
Contributions in Doris's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in News Times on Oct. 23, 2019