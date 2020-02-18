The News-Times Obituaries
Dorothea G. Baker

Dorothea G. Baker Obituary
Dorothea G. Baker
Dorothea Gerdes Baker, age 95, passed away February 12, 2020 at Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor, Maine. Dot, as her friends knew her, was born in Brooklyn, New York to Henry and Emma Gerdes.
She moved to Connecticut in 1950 with her husband Jim where they raised their family, first in Norwalk and then Brookfield. Dot moved to Chapel Hill, NC in 1977 where she worked as an administrative assistant and made many friends through her work and church. In 2002 she moved to Torrington, CT and later Bar Harbor, ME to be closer to her family.
Dot was a wonderful, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a strong, independent woman who worked hard and never gave up, right to the end.
Dot was predeceased by her parents and sister, Muriel Storrs.
She is survived by her loving family - children, Jim Baker of Unity, NH, Carol Schwartz and husband, Bob of Bluffton, SC, Wendy Baker of Lamoine, ME, and Susan Coutu and husband, Dan of Morris, CT; grandchildren, Thomas Mosley, Patrick Mosley and Natalie Grammer, Kathryn Doring and her husband, Justin, and Jacob, Hannah and Ethan Coutu; great-grandchildren, Josey, Rusea, Graeme and Bromwyn. She is also survived by her nephew, Al Storrs and good friend of the family Chet Kolenda.
A memorial service is planned at a later date at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Brookfield, CT, where Dot served on the altar guild and as church secretary for many years. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Memorial-Alternatives.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 19, 2020
