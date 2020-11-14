Dorothy (Sprueill) Bellinger
Ms. Dorothy "Dot" (Sprueill) Bellnger, 82 of Main Street, Danbury, departed this life, Monday November 9, 2020 at Glen Hill Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy was born December 12, 1937 in Oak City, NC a daughter to the late Willie and Mahalia (Davis) Sprueill.
Visitation will be held 10am, Tuesday, November 17th at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, 69 Rowan Street. Private services will follow with burial in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury.
Arrangements entrusted to Chapel Memorial Funeral Home, 35-37 Grove Street,
Waterbury.
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 14, 2020.