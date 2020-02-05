|
Dorothy J. Fitzgerald
Dorothy "Dottie" J. Fitzgerald, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020.
She was born Dorothy Creegan, in Whitestone, NY to Patrick and Mamie Creegan on July 10, 1930. She married James J. Fitzgerald of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn in 1953, and they had 6 children. They moved to New Fairfield, CT in 1976, where Dottie raised her boys after divorcing. As a single mother in the 70's and 80's, she embarked on a long career with Boehringer Ingelheim in Danbury. She retired from Boehringer in 1996.
She was predeceased by two of her sons, Bryan Fitzgerald and Steven Fitzgerald. She is survived by her four sons Daniel, Robert, Edward and Laurence. She is also survived by her grandchildren Natasha, Sean, Jason, Jessica, Zoe, and Marena. She was predeceased by her grandson Dylan. She is further survived by 9 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. She leaves behind her beloved baby brother Paddy and her dear oldest sister Anna to join their parents and two sisters, Patricia and Mary.
She did the NYT crossword in pen, and never lost at Scrabble. She loved the Brooklyn Dodgers until they broke her heart, and then became Mets fan. She bore malice towards no one, and forgave any harm done to her.
There will be calling hours from 7-9 p.m. at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Friday, February 7, 2020, and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Bethel at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Anyone wishing to donate, in lieu of flowers, are encouraged to make a donation to The Danbury Women's Center.
Published in News Times on Feb. 6, 2020