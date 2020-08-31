1/
Dorothy Houle
Dorothy Houle, 83, went home to Jesus on Aug. 26, 2020.
Dorothy was born to Raymond & Maude Bruso on July 7, 1937 in Brainardsville, New York.
She loved the Lord, her family, flowers, reading, crocheting, watching movies, making jewelry for family and friends and playing Mexican train.
Dorothy is survived by her only child Bev Athans (her husband Ken), granddaughters Dawn Medlin (her fiancee Patrick James), Brandi Campagnale (her husband Christopher), great-granddaughters Brittany, Reann and Katrina Campagnale, grandsons Tim and Carter James, great-great-grandchildren Aaliyah and Jax Campagnale.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Northville Baptist Church on September 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Northville Baptist Church, 9 Little Bear Hill Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
