Dorothy Josephine Lengel, of Newtown, CT, formerly of Plymouth, NH and Bethel, CT, went home to God on January 25, 2020. Dorothy was born on May 7, 1929 to Albert and Louise (Casper) Traub in Trumbull, CT where she spent her childhood. Dorothy was working at Commercial Credit in Danbury where she met George Andrew Lengel. They married in 1952 and lived in Bethel, CT for forty years while raising their four children. Upon retirement, they moved to Plymouth, NH in 1995. In Plymouth, Dorothy was active in St. Matthew's Catholic church as a lector and Eucharistic minister. She baked numerous cakes, cookies and muffins for many coffee hours, bereavement lunches and Plymouth State College students. Later in life, Dorothy became an avid Patriots football fan, experiencing a game at Gillette Stadium and attending the Super Bowl parade in 2019. Dorothy also loved to travel visiting many European cities including Rome and the Vatican. A highlight of her life was seeing Pope Francis when he visited Philadelphia in 2015. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband George and her brothers Albert, Walter, and Edward and her sister Edna. Dorothy is survived by her four children, Richard Lengel and wife Lisa of Newtown, CT, Susan Lengel of Plymouth, NH, Thomas Lengel and wife Disty of Devon, PA and Christine Quistberg and husband Paul of Boston, MA, twelve grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Plymouth, NH on Saturday, February 1 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Trinity Holy Parish, 11 School St., Plymouth, NH 03264.
Published in News Times on Jan. 29, 2020