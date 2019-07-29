The News-Times Obituaries
|
Services
Magner Funeral Home
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
203-866-5553
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
669 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
Dorothy Lee Leonard, 86 of Pawling, NY and formerly of Norwalk, lost her long, brave battle with pancreatic cancer on July 28, 2019. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Charles Leo and Anna (Stewart) Leonard, she was also predeceased by her siblings Leo Leonard, Helen Van Liew, Marion Murphy, Jim Leonard and Anna Lane Arthur. She loved the water, Compo Beach, annual trips to Stew and Marianne's in St. Maarten, gardening, puzzles and more than anything, her family.
She is survived by her brother Stewart Leonard Sr. and his wife Marianne; her children, Walter Reddy, Patrick Reddy, Leigh Ann Reddy Young, Scott Cook and partner Jasmine Shane, and Heather Cook Mullen and fiancé Richard Savarese; 7 loving grandchildren, Michael Gomes, Andrew (Kelly) Gomes, Moriah Young, Courtney Cook (Robert) Goldbach, Meagan Cook (Javier) Mendizabal, Kurry (Shelby McGuinness) Mullen and Kent Mullen; as well as 3 cherished great-grandchildren, Chloe Goldbach, Lucian and Serona Gomes.
Her family will receive friends on Wed, July 31 from 4-7 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug 1, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan.org) For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on July 30, 2019
Download Now