Brookfield – Mrs. Dorothy M. (Arcuni) Mangone 'Dottie', age 74, of Brookfield, formerly of Mt. Vernon, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday March 12, 2019, with her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas E. Mangone, Sr. by her side.

Mrs. Mangone was born April 25, 1944 in NY, N.Y., daughter of the late Salvatore and Carmella (Pennello) Arcuni. Dottie worked as a hairdresser for many years, and then as the Dean of Students for Ricci's TIGI Academy of Newtown. She was strong in her faith and was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Dottie led an active lifestyle, recently traveling to Italy, frequently attending theater, taking Zumba classes, shopping and being Meema to her adored grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Tom, Mrs. Mangone is survived by her children: Thomas E. Mangone, Jr. of Brookfield and Jennifer Caraglior and her husband David of Southbury, her sister: Evelyn Powers of Branchville, N.J. and the grandchildren she cherished: Haley, Grayson and Maya Caraglior. She was predeceased by her sister: Jeannette Pascal. Dottie also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.

Mrs. Mangone's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury on Sunday March 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Committal services and inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. To place an online condolence or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com