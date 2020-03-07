|
|
Dorothy M. Simmons
Dorothy M. Simmons, 96, of Brookfield, CT passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Newell E. Simmons, Sr.
Survivors include her children: Newell, Jr.; Allen (Pat); Barry and Robin von Reyn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Brookfield. Burial will be in Prince of Peace Cemetery, Brookfield, in the spring.
There are no calling hours.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 8, 2020