The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Brookfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Simmons Obituary
Dorothy M. Simmons
Dorothy M. Simmons, 96, of Brookfield, CT passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Newell E. Simmons, Sr.
Survivors include her children: Newell, Jr.; Allen (Pat); Barry and Robin von Reyn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Brookfield. Burial will be in Prince of Peace Cemetery, Brookfield, in the spring.
There are no calling hours.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -