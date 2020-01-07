|
|
Dorothy S. O'Donnell
Dorothy S. O'Donnell, 91, of New Milford, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at New Milford Hospital. She was the wife of William O'Donnell Sr.
Dorothy was born in Milford, NH, August 30, 1928, daughter of the late Peter and Annie Ansaldo Marchetta.
She was a graduate of Boston University and a Business Education teacher at New Milford High School for many years, retiring in 1972.
In addition to her husband of 65 years, she is survived by two sons, William O'Donnell and his wife Laurie of Warren, CT and Michael O'Donnell and his wife Kim of Plymouth, MA; five grandchildren, Kelli, Katelyn, Andrew, Stephen and Claire; and two great-grandchildren, Charles and Emma.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, New Milford, CT. A Spring Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, New Milford, CT.
Calling hours on Thursday January 9, from 10am to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 3 Old Town Park Road, New Milford, CT 06776
Funeral arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Jan. 8, 2020