The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
750 Main St S
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 264-1991
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Vilches
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Vilches

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Vilches Obituary
Dorothy A. Vilches
Dorothy Adams Vilches passed away on November 7, 2019. She was born in New York City the only child of Louise Williams Adams and Calvin Adams. Dorothy attended New York City schools and after graduating from Evander Childs High School she began a lifelong education at any college or university located within an easy commute of her home. She studied Greek Art in Greece and Crete; Renaissance Art in Rome and Florence; Impression Art in Paris and London and later Impression Art in Paris and Madrid. In recent years she enjoyed the programs of Lifelong Learning Institute at Bard College and, in the winter, at Hilton Head Island, SC. In 1955, she married Joseph Vilches. The couple had three children: Raymond Joseph currently living in McKinney, TX; Cynthia Ann Bamback of Ridgefield, CT; and Bruce Edward living in Queen Creek, AZ.; and seven grandchildren.
While raising her children she was an active member of the League of Women Voters in New Rochelle, and served as a den mother to a Cub Scout group. For many years Dorothy had been a member of the Unitarian Universal Church. In 2014 Dorothy lost the love of her life when Joe died. Services for Dorothy will take place at a later date. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in News Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpino Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -